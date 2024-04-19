Chivas will face off against Queretaro for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Chivas Guadalajara will take on Queretaro for Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all available right here.

Undoubtedly, it’s a pivotal clash between two teams vying for qualification to the postseason. On one side, we have Chivas Guadalajara, currently holding a Requalification position with 25 points, albeit with a lesser goal difference. A victory could propel them into quarterfinal contention.

With only two Matchdays left, securing all three points is of utmost importance. Queretaro also recognizes this urgency, as they are on the brink of entering the Requalification zone. They are closely pursued by Leon, so any misstep with so few matches remaining could prove decisive.

When will the Chivas vs Queretaro match be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Queretaro will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Queretaro will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.