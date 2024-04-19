Tigres UANL ply against Necaxa for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Necaxa Live FREE in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 Matchday 16

Tigres UANL will face off against Necaxa for Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, available right here.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Necaxa live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With only two Matchdays remaining until the conclusion of the regular phase of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX, every point and match holds significant importance, as lost points could lead to profound regret. Hence, teams must approach each game with utmost determination.

This importance is particularly evident for these two rivals. Tigres UANL currently occupies a playoff position with 25 points, but a victory could elevate them into the top 6. Meanwhile, Necaxa, sitting in 5th place with 27 points, is keen to maintain their favorable position in the standings.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Necaxa match be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Tigres UANL and Necaxa will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Tigres UANL and Necaxa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.