Where to watch Club America vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America face Atlas for the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Club America will take on Atlas in a key Matchday 8 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action with full details on kickoff times and broadcast options available. Additionally, for those who prefer to stream the game online, multiple platforms will offer coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the excitement.

[Watch Club America vs Atlas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Following their impressive derby win over Chivas, Club America appears to be regaining its stride after a string of underwhelming performances. The Aguilas had been struggling to find their form this season, a stark contrast to their strong showings in the previous tournaments. The victory against Chivas has brought a sense of calm and renewed optimism to the squad.

Club America are focused on climbing up the standings to secure a spot in the requalification zones. Their next challenge comes against Atlas, who currently sit in the quarterfinals positions with 14 points. With the pressure mounting, Atlas will need to avoid any slip-ups to maintain their position, making this upcoming clash crucial for both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Club America vs Atlas match be played?

Club America face off against Atlas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 8 this Tuesday, September 17th. The action is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Camilo Vargas of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Club America vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atlas in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club America and Atlas in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for all the action on ViX and Univision for complete coverage.