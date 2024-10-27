Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America face Monterrey in a Matchday 14 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

One of the most captivating matchups in Liga MX this weekend features two title contenders, Monterrey and America, as they clash in a crucial showdown. Monterrey ARE determined to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, making a victory vital with the regular season winding down.

On the other hand, America sit at 18 points in the Requalification zone, but they still have a shot at breaking into the top six. Expect Las Aguilas to bring their A-game as they aim to capitalize on this opportunity and boost their playoff hopes.

When will the Club America vs Monterrey match be played?

Club America will face Monterrey for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 14 this Sunday, October 27. The action is set to kick off at 10:05 PM (ET).

Sergio Canales of Monterrey – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club America and Monterrey will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.