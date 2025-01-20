Former Mexico World Cup player calls out Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for Club America celebration

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi started the year with a goal in a friendly against Club America, marking his first match since November. However, the Argentine star went viral for his celebration, which many interpreted as a message to Mexican fans. In response, former Mexican international Adolfo ‘Bofo’ Bautista shared strong words for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I admired you as a player,” Bautista wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, Jan. 20. “But making fun of my country speaks of your lack of professionalism and education,” he added, alongside a photo of the two of them during the Argentina vs. Mexico clash in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

After Henry Martin opened the scoring for Club America in the first half, Messi equalized for Inter Miami with a well-placed header. The Argentine then celebrated by pointing to his name on his jersey in front of America fans, showing three fingers, and making other gestures.

Adolfo Bautista’s IG story criticizing Messi (Instagram:@bb_7_)

On social media, fans and outlets speculated that Messi’s celebration referenced Argentina’s three World Cup titles, in contrast to Mexico’s lack of one. However, Messi has not clarified the intention behind his actions. According to Fox Sports, Club America fans were reportedly chanting disrespectful remarks toward the Inter Miami captain during the match.

All of Messi’s clashes against Mexico

Lionel Messi has faced Mexico’s national team six times, winning five matches and drawing one (a friendly). He has scored four goals against them, including one in their most recent encounter at the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina won 2–0 to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Here’s a breakdown:

Argentina 2–1 Mexico (Germany 2006 World Cup): Messi played 36 minutes.

Argentina 3–0 Mexico (2007 Copa America): Scored a goal.

Argentina 3–1 Mexico (South Africa 2010 World Cup): Provided an assist.

Argentina 4–1 Mexico (Friendly game): Scored a goal and delivered an assist.

Argentina 2–2 Mexico (Friendly game): Scored a goal.

Argentina 2–0 Mexico (Qatar 2022 World Cup): Scored a goal and delivered an assist.

Messi and Inter Miami’s upcoming matches

Following the friendly against Club America, Inter Miami is set to play against Peruvian champions Club Universitario de Deportes. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, at Lima’s Estadio Monumental. It will mark The Herons’ first trip to South America.

They are also set to travel to Panama City and Honduras to play against Sporting San Miguelito and Deportivo Olimpia, respectively, before heading back to the United States, where they will face Orlando City.

