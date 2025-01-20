Giannis Antetokounmpo, the offensive leader of the Milwaukee Bucks, is enjoying an exceptional season, averaging 31.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. His impressive performances have firmly placed him in the conversation for the 2024 NBA MVP award. Nevertheless, Giannis turned his attention to a debate in the world of soccer. His unexpected choice for the greatest player in history left many fans surprised.

“Which Portuguese footballer would you like to be part of your team for a day?” he replied, “That’s a great question, you have unbelievable players. Luis Figo, Nani, Deco which growing up was one of my favorite players … But at the end of the day, one and only Cristiano Ronaldo. Any sport he plays, he’s probably good at it. He’s so competitive, so driven. Been able to play at such a high level at 37-38 years old. It’s very very impressive, so I would go with the GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo,” stated Giannis on his YouTube Channel.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to compete at the highest level even at his age is nothing short of remarkable. The Bucks star has demonstrated his admiration for the Portuguese legend on multiple occasions, even mimicking Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration.

Cristiano cemented his legacy at Real Madrid, where he became one of the greatest players in the club’s history being instrumental in securing four Champions League titles for the Spanish powerhouse, solidifying his place among soccer’s all-time greats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The surprising connection between NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and soccer

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s connection to soccer runs deep, as his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, was a professional soccer player. In 2023, Giannis and his brothers joined the ownership group of MLS’s Nashville SC, further solidifying his ties to the sport.

In the past, Giannis has even remarked that if he were not a basketball player, he would have pursued a career in soccer, underscoring his passion for the game. His skills were highlighted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a clip showed him effortlessly performing keepy-ups with a soccer ball. When Eric Nehm, a journalist for The Athletic, asked him about the video, Giannis gave a curious response: “I could have done like 300 of those.”

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals if he supports a soccer team

As a co-owner of MLS’s Nashville SC, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s passion for soccer is undeniable. He is also a devoted supporter of Arsenal, the iconic English Premier League club. Growing up in a household deeply connected to the sport through his father’s career, Giannis developed a profound appreciation for soccer and admiration for a specific player who inspired him.

“I used to watch a lot of football when I was growing up. My dad was a football player and football was our life. I started playing basketball when I was 13…My favourite team used to be Arsenal and my favourite player used to be Thierry Henry. I am an Arsenal fan,” stated Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed that Thierry Henry is his favorite player. His admiration for the Arsenal legend was further highlighted when he responded to a post from the official UEFA Champions League account on X, formerly Twitter. The post asked fans which player comes to mind when thinking of Arsenal, to which Giannis replied: “Thierry Henry.”

While his support for Arsenal is well-known, Giannis has also expressed admiration for Paris Saint-Germain in the French league. Reflecting on his fandom, he admitted: “…I liked PSG when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was here on the team.”