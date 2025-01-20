Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors willface off against Boston Celtics in an exciting 2024/2025 NBA regular-season clash. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

The Western Conference race is heating up, with the Golden State Warriors sitting precariously in the final Play-In spot despite a solid 21-20 record. A single result, win or loss, could dramatically shift their position in the standings, highlighting the urgency for Steph Curry and his team to secure a victory.

Their challenge comes against a formidable opponent in the Boston Celtics, one of the top teams in the East. While the Celtics trail the conference-leading Cavaliers, Jayson Tatum and his squad recognize the importance of this matchup as they aim to close the gap and strengthen their position.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Boston Celtics this Monday, January 20, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 5:00 PM (ET).

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics – Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.