The anticipation is over. The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged victorious in the race to sign Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. Sasaki himself announced his decision to join the Dodgers, extinguishing the hopes of other franchises vying for his signature. However, this landmark acquisition may come with complications for the Dodgers, according to a former MLB executive.

While the Dodgers celebrate their coup, other teams are left scrambling to fill the void left by Sasaki’s decision. Two New York powerhouses, the Mets and Yankees, were among those heavily invested in pursuing the star pitcher. With their plans disrupted, both franchises must pivot to alternative targets to bolster their already star-studded rosters.

Yet, the aftermath of Sasaki’s signing extends beyond mere roster adjustments. According to Jim Bowden, a former MLB executive and CBS Sports columnist, the Yankees, Mets, and potentially other teams may question the legitimacy of the Dodgers’ deal with Sasaki. Bowden suggests that concerns could lead some front offices to seek clarification from the MLB commissioner’s office.

“I can tell you there were several front offices that believe there was a precut deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Roki Sasaki before this process started, and before the window came where you’re allowed to negotiate with the player,” Bowden stated during an appearance on the Foul Territory Podcast.

Roki Sasaki of Samurai Japan in action during the training session at Sugimoto Shoji Buffaloes Stadium Maishima on March 05, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

Why might the Yankees and Mets push for an investigation into Sasaki’s deal?

The Yankees and Mets are reportedly considering requesting an investigation from the MLB Commissioner’s Office regarding the Dodgers’ deal with Sasaki. This stems from allegations that the Dodgers may have violated league rules by negotiating with Sasaki before the official transfer window opened, a move that would have given them an unfair advantage over other interested franchises.

Bowden provided insight into the situation, stating that the Dodgers have denied any wrongdoing. “This was denied by his camp. But it was denied to such an extent that it made you scratch your head,” Bowden remarked.

Bowden also highlighted the context surrounding Sasaki’s decision: “What I mean by that is we were told a small market would make sense [for Sasaki] because of the trouble he had with the media in Japan. We were told endorsements played a big role, and that Los Angeles wouldn’t work because you’d be in the shadow of Ohtani and Yamamoto. There were all these reasons to defend a precut deal.”

The Dodgers’ deal with Sasaki

Despite the controversy, the Dodgers secured a highly favorable agreement with Sasaki, the top Japanese prospect for the 2025 MLB season. The deal includes a $6.5 million signing bonus and a $1.3 million release fee paid to the Chiba Lotte Marines.

However, Sasaki will not receive the full $6.5 million signing bonus due to MLB rules limiting the amount international players can earn. His payout will be capped based on the Dodgers’ 2025 international bonus pool, which is slightly over $5 million.