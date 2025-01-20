Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss adds key weapon to their roster from Penn State through the transfer portal

It can be said that the season carried out by the Ole Miss Rebels in NCAAF was satisfactory, although, of course, their absence from the CFP caused a wave of repercussions. With the main goal of returning to the top next year, Lane Kiffin is strengthening his roster and is already celebrating the commitment of a former Penn State Nittany Lions player.

The news was confirmed by college football insider Hayes Fawcett, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3, announced that the player in question is none other than wide receiver Harrison Wallace.

“BREAKING: Penn State transfer WR Harrison Wallace has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports. The 6’1 200 WR totaled 46 Receptions for 720 Yards & 4 TDs this season. Was the Top Available Player in the Portal (per On3).”

Having played alongside a talented quarterback like Drew Allar last season clearly shows that Wallace is coming to Oxford to become one of the main weapons in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III #6 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in action during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions defeated the Broncos 31-14.

The goal of strengthening a depleted roster

The successful campaign carried out by the Ole Miss Rebels has led many of their players to feel confident enough to take the next step in their careers and declare themselves eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, which will take place next April.

Jaxson Dart, the star quarterback for the Rebels, was one of the most prominent names to announce his decision to declare for the draft. Alongside him, several of his offensive teammates made the same move, including wide receivers Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, Juice Wells, and tight end Caden Prieskorn.

From now on, it will be up to head coach Lane Kiffin to surround new starting quarterback Austin Simmons with the best possible support to achieve satisfactory results in the upcoming season.