Club America and Pachuca face each other for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Club America vs Pachuca Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup First Leg Semifinal

Club America and Pachuca clash in what will be the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Dive into the crucial information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a curated selection of streaming options catered to viewers in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Pachuca live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a duel promising great interest, featuring two teams enjoying successful seasons, not just internationally, but domestically as well. Despite a recent defeat, Club America clinched a spot among the qualifiers for the Clausura 2024 quarterfinals of the Liga MX.

On the international stage, they’ve just eliminated New England Revolution with a dominant display and aim to replicate that excellence. However, it won’t be a straightforward task as they face Pachuca, who also cruised past Herediano. Yet, they’re aware the challenge has escalated significantly.

When will the Club America vs Pachuca match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals between Club America and Pachuca will be played this Tuesday, April 23 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the USA

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal between Club America and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN App.