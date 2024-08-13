Brian Rodríguez has always made strange choices. When he was at LAFC, his agent burdened the club with constant moves abroad, one of which was a poor loan to Almería. Eventually, the LA club took a loss and sold the talented but at times preoccupied winger to Club América.

At Club América since 2022, Brian Rodríguez has played 67 games, scored 11 goals, and provided 9 assists, winning three championships with the club. Back on the national team under Marcelo Bielsa, one could say Brian Rodríguez had gotten his career back on track, but in the middle of a possible move to Corinthians, Peñarol stepped in, and Rodríguez was interested in a return.

According to Montevideo Portal, Peñarol President Ignacio Ruglio made inquiries, but the Liga MX side eventually nixed all transfer talks for Brian Rodríguez.

Brian Rodríguez on Possible Club América Exit

Speaking to Radio Sport 890 in Uruguay, the winger stated, “With the América coach, we have a very good friendship, which makes things much easier. With the departure of Julián Quiñones, who was the player I alternated with, a door opened for me, and he let me know. When I returned from the Copa América, he made me a starter, and now I just want to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

“Peñarol got in touch with me from day one. I appreciate the effort they made to bring me this semester. I let Ruglio know that my intention was to go, and I never talked about earning the same amount as in Mexico; I heard a few things that weren’t true.”

“It was a request of mine to be closer to my family. The last semester in Mexico didn’t go as well for me, and I wanted to have that family support closer,” he explained, adding that his move “didn’t happen due to various circumstances, but I want to make it clear that my desire to return to Peñarol was always there. I’m crazy about Peñarol; I’d give everything to return, but I’m 23 years old and want to build my career abroad. It’s not a matter of money; it’s more than that.”

Brian Rodríguez also discussed the allegations of sexual abuse that have been in the Mexican papers recently: “I had a very hard time with that issue. I went to the Copa América with the issue exploding in Mexico. I was very upset because they used my image and things that weren’t real; I don’t know what the justice system is based on. I have my lawyers handling the matter; it was a tough situation.” “It didn’t affect the negotiation [to leave América] because it wasn’t a major issue,” he concluded.