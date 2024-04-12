Club America will face off against Toluca for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Club America will take on Toluca on Matchday 15 in a clash where the leadership of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX will be on the line. Uncover all the vital details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

Among the numerous captivating duels slated for the Liga MX weekend, this undoubtedly stands out as a highlight. The two teams currently topping the standings clash in a high-stakes encounter. A win for either side could secure sole possession of the leadership, and undoubtedly, both will be gunning for all three points.

Club America arrive on the heels of a stellar performance in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they displayed overwhelming superiority in their victory over the New England Revolution. Toluca, on the other hand, boasts three consecutive wins in the Clausura. Both teams are in fine form, making this duel a must-watch.

When will the Club America vs Toluca match be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Club America and Toluca will be played this Saturday, April 13 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.