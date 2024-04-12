Monterrey will play against Tigres UANL for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

A new edition of the “Clasico Regio” featuring Monterrey and Tigres UANL is scheduled for this Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Discover all the essential information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

It’s a fresh installment of the “Clasico Regio”, where two archrivals and leading contenders for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 championship are set to clash. Both teams approach this matchday with contrasting moods following their performances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Monterrey demonstrated superiority over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, securing victory in both legs and arriving with high morale. On the other hand, Tigres UANL had a commendable series, but fell short against Columbus Crew. Now, they aim to bounce back against their archrivals in a highly anticipated duel.

When will the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be played this Saturday, April 13 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.