Colo Colo clash with Junior in the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Colo Colo are set to face off against Junior in the first leg of the 2024 Copa LibertadoresRound of 16.

In an eagerly anticipated clash, two evenly matched teams are set to go head-to-head. Colo Colo narrowly secured the second spot in Group A, a group otherwise dominated by the defending champions, Fluminense. The Chilean side is now aiming for more success, but they’ll face a tough challenge against Junior, the top team from Group D.

That group was one of the most competitive in the tournament, with Junior proving their mettle by overcoming formidable opponents like Brazil’s Botafogo. Junior are determined to advance to the quarterfinals, and a strong performance in Chile is crucial for their ambitions. With both teams showcasing their strengths and resilience, this matchup promises to deliver an intense and thrilling encounter.

When will the Colo Colo vs Junior match be played?

The first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 kicks off this Tuesday, August 13, as Colo Colo take on Junior. The match is set to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Colo Colo vs Junior: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Colo Colo vs Junior in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Colo Colo and Junior will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS for additional viewing options.