Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

The Copa Libertadores is Conmebol’s most important club tournament, comparable to the Champions League for UEFA. To ensure you don’t miss any action from this exhilarating tournament, explore the schedule, fixtures, and Where and How to Watch details in the USA right here.

[Watch Copa Libertadores 2024 for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The highly anticipated Copa Libertadores edition 2024 is set to deliver intense matchups and thrilling moments. As one of the continent’s premier tournaments, it ranks second only to the prestigious UEFA Champions League, boasting the top teams from South America, a region with 10 World Cup titles.

In recent years, Brazilian teams such as Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and reigning champions Fluminense have proven to be formidable contenders. Nevertheless, traditional powerhouses like River Plate, Estudiantes, and Peñarol carry a legacy in the competition, making them teams to watch closely.

Copa Libertadores 2024: group stage schedule

Group A

Matchday 1

Colo Colo vs. Cerro Porteño – Wednesday, April 3 at 9 p.m.

Alianza Lima vs. Fluminense – Wednesday, April 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 2

Fluminense vs. Colo Colo – Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m.

Cerro Porteño vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Colo Colo vs. Alianza Lima – Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Cerro Porteño vs. Fluminense – Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 4

Alianza Lima vs. Cerro Porteño – Wednesday, May 8 at 9 p.m.

Colo Colo vs. Fluminense – Thursday, May 9 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 5

Alianza Lima vs. Colo Colo – Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m.

Fluminese vs. Cerro Porteño – Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

Cerro Porteño vs. Colo Colo – Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Fluminense vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Group B

Matchday 1

Cobresal vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Talleres vs. Sao Paulo – Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 2

Barcelona de Guayaquil vs. Talleres – Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m.

Sao Paulo vs. Cobresal – Wednesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 3

Cobresal vs. Talleres – Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Barcelona de Guayaquil vs. Sao Paulo- Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Talleres vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil – Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Cobresal vs. Sao Paulo – Wednesday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 5

Talleres vs. Cobresal – Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Sao Paulo vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil – Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 6

Sao Paulo vs. Talleres – Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Barcelona de Guayaquil vs. Cobresal – Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Group C

Matchday 1

The Strongest vs. Gremio – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Huachipato vs. Estudiantes – Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Estudiantes vs. The Strongest – Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Gremio vs. Huachipato – Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Estudiantes vs. Gremio – Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Huachipato vs. The Strongest – Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 4

Huachipato vs. Gremio – Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

The Strongest vs. Estudiantes – Thursday, May 9 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 5

The Strongest vs. Huachipato – Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Gremio vs. Estudiantes – Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

Estudiantes vs. Huachipato – Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Gremio vs. The Strongest – Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Group D

Matchday 1

Universitario vs. Liga de Quito – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Botafogo vs. Junior – Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Junior vs. Universitario – Tuesday, April 9 at 11pm

Liga de Quito vs. Botafogo – Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Junior vs. Liga de Quito – Tuesday, April 23 at 11 p.m.

Botafogo vs. Universitario – Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 4

Universitario vs. Junior – Tuesday, May 7 at 11 p.m.

Botafogo vs. Liga de Quito – Wednesday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 5

Liga de Quito vs. Junior – Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Universitario vs. Botafogo – Thursday, May 16 at 11pm

Matchday 6

Junior vs. Botafogo – Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Liga de Quito vs. Universitario – Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Group E

Matchday 1

Millionarios vs. Flamengo – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Palestino vs. Bolivar – Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 2

Flamengo vs. Palestino – Wednesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m.

Bolivar vs. Millionarios – Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 3

Bolivar vs. Flamengo – Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m.

Palestino vs. Millionarios – Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Palestino vs. Flamengo – Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m.

Millionarios vs. Bolivar – Wednesday, May 8 at 11pm

Matchday 5

Millionarios vs. Palestino – Tuesday, May 14 at 11 p.m.

Flamengo vs. Bolivar – Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 6

Bolivar vs. Palestino – Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m.

Flamengo vs. Millionarios – Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m.

Group F

Matchday 1

Liverpool vs. Independiente del Valle – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Palmeiras – Wednesday, April 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 2

Independiente del Valle vs. San Lorenzo – Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Palmeiras vs. Liverpool – Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 3

Liverpool vs. San Lorenzo – Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m.

Independiente del Valle vs. Palmeiras – Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m.

Matchday 4

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente del Valle – Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Palmeiras – Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 5

Palmeiras vs. Independiente del Valle – Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Liverpool – Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 6

Independiente del Valle vs. Liverpool – Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Palmeiras vs. San Lorenzo – Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Group G

Matchday 1

Caracas vs. Atletico Mineiro – Wednesday, April 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Peñarol – Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Atletico Mineiro vs. Rosario Central – Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Peñarol vs. Caracas – Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 3

Caracas vs. Rosario Central – Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Atletico Mineiro vs. Peñarol – Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Caracas vs. Peñarol – Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Atletico Mineiro – Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 5

Peñarol vs. Atletico Mineiro – Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Caracas – Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

Atletico Mineiro vs. Caracas – Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Peñarol vs. Rosario Central – Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Group H

Matchday 1

Deportivo Tachira vs. River – Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Nacional (Uruguay) vs. Libertad – Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 2

Libertad vs. Deportivo Tachira – Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m.

River vs. National (Uruguay) – Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 3

Nacional (Uruguay) vs. Deportivo Tachira – Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Libertad vs. River – Wednesday, April 24 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 4

Nacional (Uruguay) vs. River – Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m.

Deportivo Tachira vs. Libertad – Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m.

Matchday 5

River vs. Libertad – Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m.

Deportivo Tachira vs. National (Uruguay) – Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Matchday 6

River vs. Deportivo Tachira – Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m.

Libertad vs. Nacional (Uruguay) – Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m.

Copa Libertadores 2024: schedule, phase by phase

Group stage: Between the week of 4/2 and 5/30

Round of 16: Weeks of 8/13 and 8/20

Quarterfinals: Week of 9/17 and 9/24

Semifinal: Week of 10/22 and 10/29

Final: Saturday, November 30

Copa Libertadores 2024: TV USA

In the United States, all the action from Conmebol’s most important club tournament can be found through Fubo (free trial). Other options available for the American territory are beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, Tubi.