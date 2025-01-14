Where to watch Como vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Como will take on AC Milan in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. USA fans can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming options to catch every moment of this eagerly awaited battle.

Watch Como vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+

The Supercoppa Italiana recently rescheduled several January matches, with the Matchday 19 fixtures now set to take place between Tuesday, January 14, and Wednesday, January 15. One of the standout matchups will see AC Milan, fresh off their hard-fought Supercoppa title, face off against Como.

Milan, currently trailing far behind the Champions League spots in Serie A, are eager to build momentum and improve their league standing. On the other hand, Como, sitting just one point above the relegation zone, desperately need at least a point to avoid slipping further into the danger zone.

When will the Como vs AC Milan match be played?

AC Milan will visit Como in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Tuesday, January 14. The match is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Nico Paz of Como 1907 – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Como vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Como vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Como and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.