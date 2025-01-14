The 2025 NFL playoffs are about to get started for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Travis Kelce knows it. Once again, the star tight end aims to help his team make a deep run to celebrate yet another Super Bowl victory with Andy Reid.

Needless to say, the 10x Pro Bowler is eagerly looking forward to the Chiefs’ first game of the postseason against the Houston Texans. In case there was any doubt about his motivation, Kelce made it clear to Reid that he’s extremely excited and willing to do whatever the coach wants to help the team succeed.

“I’m fired up, man,” Kelce said in an interview with the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. “I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby. Let’s go! Fire me up. I’m ready to rock and roll, man. The biggest thing for me is trusting Coach (Andy) Reid. He’s been doing this a long, long time.

“When it comes to getting the bye week, we’ve had a few of them over the course of my career. For me, it’s just making sure we put the pads on at least one time throughout the week, make sure we get our physicality in and get that in check, play with some low pad level throughout the week. On top of that, put your feet up, man. Watch some football and get ready for some playoff action.“

Head coach Andy Reid and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kelce’s viral outburst with Reid during the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl win

Kelce is quite right about Reid’s experience, since we’re talking about the second head coach with the most playoff wins in NFL history. The 66-year-old’s 26 postseason wins are just five behind the record set by Bill Belichick.

The oldest active coach in the league, besides, has already led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins in the last five years. Therefore, it makes sense to hear his players showing the ultimate respect.

Still, Kelce’s commitment to follow Reid is particularly interesting considering what happened in the Chiefs‘ last playoff appearance. In Super Bowl LVIII, the tight end went viral for yelling at the head coach on the sidelines.

Reid pulled Kelce before a play where the Chiefs fumbled the ball, and the player was clearly unhappy to watch it from the sideline. However, both downplayed the incident after the game, especially Reid.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kelce shows Reid his willingness to help the Chiefs succeed

With that situation far behind them, Kelce is looking forward to doing whatever it takes to help the Chiefs pursue another championship. Not long ago, the 3x Super Bowl champ let Reid know that he’s happy to help the team any way he can.

“I mean, I’m happy with my role right now,” Kelce said after the Chiefs’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. “I’m out here helping this team win football games. We’ve got a lot of good tight ends, we’ve got a lot of wide receivers that are getting open that are doing great things with the football. Pat’s (Mahomes) playing at his best going into the playoffs. It’s a little bit different than others, but it’s still a blast coming in every single day.”