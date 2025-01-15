Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue preparing to face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They are getting closer to winning the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year.

The Chiefs are heavy favorites by 8 points heading into the game, and it’s important to remember that both teams already faced each other in Week 16, with a 27-19 victory for the defending champions.

Despite this, Patrick Mahomes issued an early warning to his teammates about the dangers of overconfidence. These Texans look very different after their dominant elimination of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. This was Patrick Mahomes’ response when asked what he had learned from watching the Houston Texans in the game against the Chargers. A clear message of caution.

“I saw what everybody has kind of known. I mean, that defense is extremely real. They have a great quarterback and a great coach. We knew when we played in this last time that it was a hard fought game. They get after the quarterback really well. They have really good secondary players and the linebackers fly around. So, it’ll be a great challenge for us and we have to play our best football.”

