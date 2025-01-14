The Houston Texans are facing a unique opportunity in this NFL Playoffs, but advancing to the next round won’t be easy. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will be a tough obstacle to overcome, and unfortunately for CJ Stroud, he won’t have one of his offensive pieces.

On December 23, 2024, Diontae Johnson joined the Texans after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, his stint with DeMeco Ryans’ team lasted only a full month, as he was released once again.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “The #Texans have waived WR Diontae Johnson,” the reporter stated.

Thus, the Texans lose a player who could have added quality to their offense, but who will now have to find a new destination for his career. Houston will face the Chiefs next Saturday, January 18, at Arrowhead.

Diontae Johnson #82 of the Houston Texans tackles Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers after an interception that was later overturned in the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Diontae Johnson spent his last year with three different franchises: the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and the aforementioned Houston Texans.

Another key loss for the Texans

Diontae Johnson’s departure after being cut from the roster isn’t the only loss the team will face ahead of their crucial matchup against Andy Reid‘s Chiefs next Saturday.

According to the official Texans website, tight end Cade Stover was placed on Injury Reserve for an undisclosed reason following his team’s dominant victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in their previous matchup.

The former fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft caught 15 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown this season, but had a career-high four catches for the 28 yards in Saturday’s contest.

Cade Stover #87 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Ryans’ excitement to face the Chiefs again

The matchup next Saturday between the Chiefs and Texans will be a sort of rematch, as the two teams faced off not long ago, also at Arrowhead, with a victory for Mahomes‘ squad. At that time, the current champions won the game 27-19.

Regarding this situation, HC DeMeco Ryans was clear in his statements to the press: “Different game. I don’t take much from it,” Ryans told reporters. “Different circumstances that happened in that particular week. Now, it’s a new game for me. Fresh start, new game. We’ll attack it just like it’s our first time playing these guys again, so we’ll go in with a fresh set of eyes to see the things we need to do to be better. … I always go into each game with a fresh set of eyes not really harping on what happened in the previous game.”