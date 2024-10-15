Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Costa Rica face Guatemala in the League A Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

The most pivotal match in Group A of League A is set, with two top contenders battling for the top spot. Guatemala, currently leading the group with 7 points, only needs a draw to secure first place, but they’ll be aiming for more.

Their opponents, Costa Rica, are coming off a surprising draw against Suriname and sit with 5 points. A win would catapult Costa Rica to the top, but any other result could see them miss out on the quarterfinals, depending on how Suriname and Martinique fare in their respective matches.

When will the Costa Rica vs Guatemala match be played?

Costa Rica face Guatemala in a League A Matchday 4 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Tuesday, October 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala forward Oscar Santis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Costa Rica vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to Costa Rica vs Guatemala in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Costa Rica and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo.