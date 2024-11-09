Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul face Tigres UANL in a Matchday 17 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

In a hard-fought clash, Cruz Azul couldn’t secure the win against Atlas , settling for a 2-2 draw that underscored the intensity of both teams’ efforts. Atlas , fighting to stay in the Requalification spots, brought fierce resistance, denying Cruz Azul a crucial victory.

Now, Los Cementeros aim to bounce back with a win to climb higher in the standings. Standing in their way are Tigres UANL, who sit second but face pressure from close challengers, making this matchup pivotal for Tigres to lock in their position.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Cruz Azul take on Tigres UANL for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 17 this Saturday, November 9. The action is set to kick off at 10:05 PM (ET).

Fernando Gorriaran of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.