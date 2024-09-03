Where to watch France vs Brazil live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

France play against Brazil for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including kickoff time and where to watch live on TV or via streaming in the USA.

France and Brazil will face against each other in a crucial Matchday 2 clash at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

Brazil made a statement in their debut, securing a dominant 9-0 victory over Fiji in a match where they showcased their overwhelming strength. The win puts Brazil on the brink of qualification, but the Verdeamarelha have their sights set on more than just advancing. Their focus now shifts to taking control of the group, with a crucial matchup against France on the horizon.

France, who played to a 3-3 draw against Canada in their opener, present a much tougher challenge for Brazil. Despite being favorites to progress, France understands that anything less than a win could complicate their path forward. With that in mind, they are fully committed to securing all three points in this pivotal clash.

When will the France vs Brazil match be played?

France will take on Brazil in their second match of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage this Tuesday, September 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Hillary Diaz of France – IMAGO / PanoramiC

France vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch France vs Brazil in the USA

This game between France and Brazil in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options are UNIVERSO, Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

