Where to watch French Guiana vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

French Guiana face Honduras in the League A Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Ludovic Baal of French Guiana
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireLudovic Baal of French Guiana

By Leonardo Herrera

French Guiana take on Honduras in Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League group stage in League A, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss it. With key details like the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options available, supporters can stay tuned for all the essential information to catch the action live.

Honduras kicked off their Concacaf Nations League campaign in dominant fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago. However, their momentum was halted on Matchday 2 when they fell 2-1 to Jamaica. This result leaves Honduras in a must-win situation to keep their hopes of winning the group alive as they head into their next matchup.

Their upcoming opponents, French Guiana, are fighting to avoid relegation and will be desperate for points. While the South American squad faces a tough challenge against Honduras, they know that any result could be crucial in their bid to stay in the competition.

When will the French Guiana vs Honduras match be played?

French Guiana play against Honduras in a League A Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Thursday, October 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

French Guiana vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to French Guiana vs Honduras in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between French Guiana and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

