Guatemala U20 face Haiti U20 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Get all the details here, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in the USA.

In a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, the Guatemala U20 team takes on the Haiti U20 squad. USA soccer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options available to ensure every moment of the action is captured.

In a high-stakes showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship, Haiti and Guatemala face off with their tournament lives on the line. With no shot at second place in the group, both teams are vying for a chance to advance as one of the best third-place finishers. Overtaking Cuba U20, who have already secured 4 points, is out of the question since the maximum either Haiti or Guatemala can achieve is 3 points.

El Salvador U20, sitting with 3 points and a goal difference of -3, presents a more realistic target. For Haiti, currently at -6, a victory by a 3-goal margin is essential, while Guatemala needs a 2-goal win to stay in contention. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the fate of these teams and El Salvador hanging in the balance.

When will the Guatemala U20 vs Haiti U20 match be played?

In Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Guatemala U20 will square off against Haiti U20 this Saturday, July 27, with kickoff slated for 7:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala U20 vs Haiti U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Haiti U20 in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Guatemala U20 and Haiti U20, streaming live across the USA on Fubo (with a free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.