Guatemala face off against USA for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Guatemala vs USA Live FREE in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage

Guatemala will take on the USA in Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Explore all the key particulars including the match date, kickoff time, and diverse streaming choices catered specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Guatemala vs USA live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This pivotal showdown will ultimately shape the destiny of both teams within the group standings. Guatemala, having triumphed in their initial two matches, strides into this conclusive Matchday as frontrunners, fueled by the aspiration of securing an impeccable record.

Conversely, the United States, also considered a strong contender to advance among the top two positions, faced a setback during Matchday 2 with a disheartening defeat against the Dominican Republic. Now, they find themselves in dire need of a victory to safeguard their qualification hopes from jeopardy.

When will the Guatemala vs USA match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship between Guatemala and USA will be played this Monday, April 15 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Guatemala vs USA in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship game between Guatemala and USA will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.