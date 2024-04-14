Panama will face Cuba for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Panama are gearing up to take on Cuba in Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Uncover all the crucial details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and an array of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States, available right here.

In a group where the four teams are evenly matched, every point holds immense significance. This reality underscores the intense nature of the last two matches of Matchday 3 in Group B of the CONCACAF Futsal Championship.

Two teams square off, both of which initially anticipated vying for one of the top two positions, a prediction that has indeed come to fruition. Now, Panama and Cuba will engage in a duel pivotal to their qualification hopes. This clash between them promises to deliver vibrant and gripping action on the futsal court.

When will the Panama vs Cuba match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship between Panama and Cuba will be played this Monday, April 15 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Panama vs Cuba: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Panama vs Cuba in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship game between Panama and Cuba will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.