Where to watch Honduras vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Honduras play against Jamaica in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Honduras midfielder Edwin Rodriguez
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireHonduras midfielder Edwin Rodriguez

By Leonardo Herrera

Honduras are set to face Jamaica in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. U.S. fans can tune in for all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Honduras vs Jamaica in the USA on Paramount+]

Honduras made an emphatic statement in their tournament debut, cruising to a dominant 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Many expected a tougher battle, but the Hondurans left no doubt, controlling the match from start to finish. Their strong start has set the tone, and now they’ll be looking to build momentum as they aim for another victory in their next matchup.

Up next for Honduras is a clash with Jamaica, who are seen as their primary competition for group supremacy. Jamaica stumbled in their opening match, settling for a disappointing draw against Cuba. Desperate for their first win of the tournament, they’ll be eager to bounce back and prove they can contend for the top spot.

When will the Honduras vs Jamaica match be played?

Honduras take on Jamaica in a League A Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Tuesday, September 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica midfielder Kasey Palmer –

Honduras vs Jamaica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Honduras and Jamaica will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

