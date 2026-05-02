Where to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Inter Miami and Orlando City SC will face each other in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA on Fubo]

One of Major League Soccer’s fiercest rivalries headlines the weekend as Inter Miami face off against Orlando City SC in a high-stakes Florida derby where pride and 3 points are on the line.

Lionel Messi’s Inter sit second in the East with 19 points, and are chasing Nashville SC atop the standings, while Orlando, near the bottom with seven points, hopes the rivalry spark can fuel a much-needed turnaround.

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When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC match be played?

Inter Miami take on Orlando City SC this Saturday, May 2, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Justin Ellis of Orlando City SC – Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA

Tune Fubo to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC live in the USA. Other options: Apple TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and FOX Deportes.