Why is Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew delayed? Updated kickoff time for 2026 MLS Matchday 19 game

The 2026 MLS Matchday 19 fixture between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium entered a weather delay due to lightning and severe weather in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The Matchday 19 fixture between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew in the 2026 MLS season was delayed due to an intense electrical storm near Nu Stadium. League and stadium officials have set an updated kickoff time of 8:10 PM ET.

Inclement weather and safety lightning protocols forced pre-match warmups to pause in Fort Lauderdale, prompting stadium officials to clear the pitch. The Eastern Conference clash was originally scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

In accordance with standard league weather safety procedures, play cannot begin until a full 30-minute window passes without any lightning detected within eight miles of the stadium. If lightning is detected nearby during the wait period, the 30-minute countdown resets automatically.

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A pivotal opportunity for Inter Miami

Tonight’s fixture against Columbus Crew offers Inter Miami a crucial opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference, depending on Nashville SC’s result in Matchday 19.

⏰ Kickoff update: Today's match will now begin at 8:10 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/WDtDBhO7du — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 1, 2026

Lionel Messi, who starts on the bench for tonight’s contest, aims to lead the Herons into the upcoming Leagues Cup break on a high note. Following this match, Inter Miami turns its focus to international competition, where they will face Liga MX sides Atletico San Luis, Monterrey, and Leon.

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Upon returning from the Leagues Cup, the Herons will host Nashville SC in a marquee clash that could directly shape the Eastern Conference title race while widening their lead over the third-place New England Revolution.