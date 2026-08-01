Robert Lewandowski makes first MLS goal: How long did Lionel Messi take to score?

Chicago Fire star Robert Lewandowski scored his first MLS goal, sparking comparisons to how long it took Lionel Messi to do the same.

In his second game with the Chicago Fire, Robert Lewandowski officially opened his scoring account. He netted the equalizer against Charlotte and celebrated with great enthusiasm, marking the arrival of an all-time superstar in the league and sparking comparisons to Lionel Messi and how long the Inter Miami star took to score in MLS.

Lionel Messi’s first recorded goal in MLS came on August 26, 2023, against the New York Red Bulls in his first league match. In that league match, Messi once again came off the bench, entering in the 60th minute and taking just 29 minutes to find the back of the net, scoring the final 2-0 goal in the 89th minute of play.

Messi scored his first official goal for Inter Miami on July 21, 2023, in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. In that historic debut, the Argentine star came off the bench in the 54th minute and needed just 40 minutes on the pitch to score a spectacular free-kick winner in the 90+4th minute, giving the team a 2-1 victory.

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Lewandowski’s first goal with the Chicago Fire

In the 20th minute of the first half, the Chicago Fire reacted quickly to level the score momentarily. Following a headed assist from Philip Zinckernagel, Robert Lewandowski controlled the ball outside the box and unleashed a precise right-footed low shot directly inside the opponent’s left post.

Robert Lewandowski #9 speaks to the media.

The Polish striker’s goal marked his first official strike in American competition, shifting the dynamics of the match played in Chicago. He is already starting to make his presence felt, setting up what could be an exciting scoring race against Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, who also started the season on fire.

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Lewandowski’s brace

In the 23rd minute of the second half, the Chicago Fire turned the score around through a team move that finished in the back of the net. After receiving a precise assist from Robin Lod, Robert Lewandowski connected with a low right-footed shot from the center of the box, placing the ball next to the opponent’s left post.

For Lionel Messi, his first brace in an Inter Miami jersey occurred on July 25, 2023, during a 4-0 victory against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup group stage. In just his second match with the club and his first start, La Pulga needed only 22 minutes to score two goals.