Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the MLS game on August 1, 2026

Inter Miami welcome Columbus Crew to Nu Stadium in a key MLS regular-season matchup. With Lionel Messi back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and both teams chasing crucial Eastern Conference points before the Leagues Cup, here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew Tournament MLS Season Pass Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in the USA

Inter Miami and Columbus Crew meet in an important MLS regular-season clash. Fans in the United States can watch the match live through Apple TV, as every MLS game in the 2026 season is included with an Apple TV subscription.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew for free?

No! Apple TV does not currently offer a free trial for its MLS coverage. Since the league moved its entire broadcasting package to the Apple TV subscription in 2026, an active subscription is required to watch regular-season matches.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami return home riding one of the hottest streaks in MLS. The Herons have won six consecutive league matches and climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, firmly establishing them in the race for the conference’s top seed.

Their latest victory, a 1-0 road win over CF Montreal, also marked the debut of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, whose arrival adds another experienced leader to a squad already featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the MLS match (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

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For Columbus Crew, this is an opportunity to get their season back on track. The Crew enter the weekend outside the Eastern Conference playoff places and need points to close the gap to the postseason positions.

Taking a result away from one of MLS’s in-form teams would not only boost their playoff hopes but also provide momentum heading into a demanding stretch of the schedule.

The timing of the match makes it even more significant. It is one of the final MLS fixtures before both clubs shift their attention to the 2026 Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami will face Atletico de San Luis, Monterrey and Leon.

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Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Rocco Rios Novo; Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Casemiro, Yannick Bright, Mateo Silvetti; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Columbus Crew (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Farsi, Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira; Dylan Chambost, Sekou Bangoura, Taha Habroune, Max Arfsten; Daniel Gazdag, Jamal Thiare.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match?

Inter Miami and Columbus Crew will kick off their MLS regular-season showdown on Saturday, August 1, at 7:30 PM ET at Nu Stadium in Miami. Below are the kickoff times across the four major U.S. time zones so fans can tune in live.

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:30 PM