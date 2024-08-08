Inter Miami will take on Toronto FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami are set to clash with Toronto FC in a highly anticipated 2024 Leagues Cupround of 32 matchup. Fans won’t want to miss this must-see showdown, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

The stage is set for a highly anticipated showdown in the Leagues Cup as Inter Miami, temporarily without Lionel Messibut guided by Luis Suarez, enters the knockout phase with aspirations of defending their 2023 title. Despite showing solid form in the group stage, their performance hasn’t quite matched last year’s dominance.

A narrow 2-1 defeat to Tigres UANL has raised some questions, but the team is eager to put that behind them and focus on advancing. Their next rivals are Toronto FC, who emerged as group leaders in a tough bracket featuring Pachuca and New York City FC. Toronto, riding high on confidence, now aim to deliver a major upset against one of the tournament’s top contenders.

When will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC match be played?

Inter Miami will face Toronto FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Thursday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Deybi Flores of Toronto FC – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Inter Miami take on Toronto FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.