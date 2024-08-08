Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's match against Toronto FC in the Leagues Cup. The Florida team will have to look for the victory without its top figure.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC for the 2024 Leagues Cup?

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has revolutionized Major League Soccer (MLS). The Argentine star has generated great expectations and has attracted new soccer fans in the United States. His presence in the team has been instrumental in Inter Miami’s success in recent months.

Inter Miami‘s next match will be against Toronto FC as part of the Leagues Cup and is scheduled for August 8, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. local time in Miami, in what will be an exciting match.

It is important to note that Messi is not fully recovered, Gerardo Martino, coach of Inter Miami, has provided updates on the recovery of the Argentine star. The Argentine coach has assured that the player is working on his rehabilitation and that his evolution is positive.

Messi will not play with Inter Miami vs Toronto FC for the Leagues Cup

The absence of Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s match against Toronto FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup has generated great expectation and concern among fans. The top figure of the Florida team is recovering from an injury to his right ankle that he suffered during the final of the Copa America 2024.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Messi’s injury, suffered in the Copa America final, has been the main reason why the Argentine star has not been able to be present in Inter Miami’s last matches. Even though the team has achieved some positive results without its star, his absence is felt on the field.

Messi’s recovery and his possible return

Messi’s absence from the match against Toronto FC is a significant loss for Inter Miami. The Florida team depends heavily on the talent and experience of the Argentine player. However, Messi’s teammates have shown their ability to play without him and have managed to keep the team in the fight for the top spots.

Lionel Messi’s recovery is a priority for Inter Miami. The club and the player are working together so that he can return to the pitch as soon as possible. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Argentine star and are sure that his presence will be essential for the team to achieve its objectives this season.