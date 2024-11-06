Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Inter take on Arsenal for the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Inter Milan will face off against Arsenal in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash for the 2024/2025 season. Here’s what USA fans need to know for tuning in, including kickoff times and how to watch, with full TV and streaming options available across the United States.

[Watch Inter vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the standout matches in Matchday 4 features a thrilling clash between European heavyweights Inter Milan and Arsenal. Both teams have had strong starts, each collecting 7 points out of a possible 9, putting them in solid positions for advancing to the round of 16.

Inter will be keen to maintain their spot in the qualification zone, but Arsenal poses a formidable challenge as they, too, aim to secure one of the top eight places. With both sides unbeaten so far, this matchup promises to be an intense battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Arsenal match be played?

Inter face Arsenal this Wednesday, November 6, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Advertisement

Inter vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal. USA fans can catch every moment of the action on Fubo (free trial), with additional viewing options available on Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.