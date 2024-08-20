Where to watch Junior vs Colo Colo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Junior face Colo Colo in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Junior will clash with Colo Colo in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16, a matchup that promises high stakes and intense action. U.S. fans eager to catch every moment can access a range of streaming options to stay connected to this pivotal encounter. Discover all the ways to watch right here.

[Watch Junior vs Colo Colo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Colo Colo‘s narrow 1-0 victory at home has left the series wide open, setting the stage for an intense second leg. While the Chilean side will take confidence from securing a crucial win, they are well aware that their lead is minimal. In Colombia, Junior knows that overturning this deficit will be a tough task, especially against a Colo Colo team that has proven its defensive resilience.

Junior, however, has the advantage of playing the decisive match on home soil, where they’ll look to capitalize on their familiar surroundings. Despite trailing by just one goal, the challenge will be to break down a disciplined Colo Colo defense. This matchup is shaping up to be an electrifying battle, with both teams eyeing a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.

When will the Junior vs Colo Colo match be played?

The second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 kicks off this Tuesday, August 20, as Junior face Colo Colo. The match is set to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Bacca of Junior – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Junior vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

see also Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch Colo Colo vs Junior in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Junior and Colo Colo will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS for additional viewing options.

Advertisement