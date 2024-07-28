Leon and Portland Timbers are set to clash in a thrilling Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans across the USA can tune in to catch every moment, with kickoff times and streaming options.

Leon and the Portland Timbers are gearing up for an electrifying Matchday 1 showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, promising fans across the USA an unforgettable spectacle. With kickoff times set and streaming options available, supporters won’t miss a single moment of the action.

[Watch Leon vs Portland Timbers live in the USA on Apple TV]

Leon’s start in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 has been less than stellar, with three draws and one loss in their first four matches, positioning them near the bottom of the standings. However, the Leagues Cup offers a prime opportunity for the experienced international competitors to rebound.

Determined to secure a victory and climb their group rankings, Leon face the Portland Timbers next. The Timbers, a team that has shown inconsistent form in MLS, are currently battling for the last postseason spots. They view the Leagues Cup as a crucial chance to contend for a title and are eager to make their mark.

When will the Leon vs Portland Timbers match be played?

Leon will face the Portland Timbers in the opening match of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Sunday, July 28, with kickoff set for 10:30 PM (ET).

Jonathan Rodriguez of the Portland Timbers – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leon vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Leon vs Portland Timbers in the USA

Experience the high-stakes 2024 Leagues Cup clash between Leon and Portland Timbers, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. For fans looking for more options, catch all the thrilling action on Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, or UniMás.