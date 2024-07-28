New York City FC play against Queretaro in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch New York City FC vs Queretaro live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

New York City FC are set to face off against Queretaro in a highly anticipated Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, sparking excitement among fans nationwide. With kickoff times and streaming options eagerly awaited, mark your calendars and get ready for live updates on this electrifying clash.

[Watch New York City FC vs Queretaro live in the USA on Apple TV]

The opening Matchday of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage features a clash between two teams experiencing starkly different seasons. New York FC, steadily climbing the MLS Eastern Conference standings, currently sit in 5th place and aim to secure a postseason spot while making a strong push in this tournament.

Meanwhile, their opponents from Liga MX, Queretaro, have endured a dismal start to the Apertura 2024, suffering four losses in as many games. Desperate for a fresh start, they look to use this tournament as a turning point to reverse their fortunes.

When will the New York City FC vs Queretaro match be played?

New York City FC are set to take on Queretaro in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Sunday, July 28, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York City FC vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New York City FC vs Queretaro in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between New York City FC and Queretaro, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. You can also tune in via Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, or UniMás for all the action.