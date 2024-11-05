Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face Bayer Leverkusen in a key Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Liverpool are set to face Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and fans in the USA have multiple options for how to catch the action. Here’s a rundown of kickoff times and broadcast information, highlighting the TV and streaming services available for viewers across the country.

Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage will feature a highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, two formidable teams with unbeaten records. Liverpool, serious title contenders, have won all three of their matches so far, showcasing both historic prowess and current form that position them as one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

Their only company in a perfect start is Aston Villa, as they both chase a fourth consecutive victory. However, Bayer Leverkusen, despite a slightly less dazzling form than last season, have managed a solid 7 points from 9 in the group. Now, they face perhaps their biggest test yet as they aim to prove they can keep pace with the Reds.

When will the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Liverpool will take on Bayer Leverkusen this Tuesday, November 5, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.