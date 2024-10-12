Trending topics:
International Friendly

Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game

Mexico will face Valencia in what will be a 2024 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportSantiago Gimenez of Mexico

By Leonardo Herrera

Mexico are set to take on Valencia in a highly anticipated 2024 friendly match, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss the action. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to make sure you’re prepared for kickoff.

[Watch Mexico vs Valencia online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

With limited official competition on the horizon, the three hosts of the next World Cup are seizing every chance to keep their teams in form. Mexico are making the most of this FIFA Matchday by lining up a friendly, not against another national team, but against La Liga‘s Valencia.

The Spanish side has struggled this season, currently sitting in the relegation zone, making this matchup a key opportunity for the Blanquinegrosto stay sharp during the international break and refocus on improving their league campaign.

Advertisement

When will the Mexico vs Valencia match be played?

Mexico take on Valencia in a 2024 international friendly game this Saturday, October 12, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Valencia CF’s Hugo Duro – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Valencia CF’s Hugo Duro – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Advertisement

Mexico vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Valencia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Valencia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard
NBA

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's key teammate fined for incident in game against Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's key teammate fined for incident in game against Patriots

LeBron James will scorn JJ Redick this season with the Lakers, former NBA star predicts
NBA

LeBron James will scorn JJ Redick this season with the Lakers, former NBA star predicts

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo