Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game

Mexico are set to take on Valencia in a highly anticipated 2024 friendly match, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss the action. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to make sure you’re prepared for kickoff.

With limited official competition on the horizon, the three hosts of the next World Cup are seizing every chance to keep their teams in form. Mexico are making the most of this FIFA Matchday by lining up a friendly, not against another national team, but against La Liga‘s Valencia.

The Spanish side has struggled this season, currently sitting in the relegation zone, making this matchup a key opportunity for the Blanquinegrosto stay sharp during the international break and refocus on improving their league campaign.

When will the Mexico vs Valencia match be played?

Mexico take on Valencia in a 2024 international friendly game this Saturday, October 12, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Valencia CF’s Hugo Duro – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Mexico vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Valencia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Valencia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports, ViX.