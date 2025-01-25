Where to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Monterrey face off against Pachuca in a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay fully connected to the action with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Monterrey’s tournament campaign has fallen short of expectations, with the reigning runners-up managing just two points from their first two games, leaving them in urgent need of a win to stay competitive at the top.

Their challenge grows tougher as they face Pachuca, who made a strong start in their tournament opener on Matchday two with a solid victory over Santos Laguna. Pachuca now aim to build momentum and climb the standings with another strong performance.

When will the Monterrey vs Pachuca match be played?

Monterrey play against Pachuca in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Salomon Rondon of Pachuca – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Pachuca will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Stream and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.