Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Cruz Azul will face off against Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 6 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

With just goal difference separating sixth-place Tigres UANL and seventh-place Cruz Azul, both sitting on 10 points, this Liga MX showdown carries major early-season weight as Cruz Azul return home looking to respond after a 1-1 draw against Toluca.

On the other side, Tigres aim to deliver a statement performance on the road and solidify their place among the league’s top contenders; with the standings so tight and momentum up for grabs, this pivotal matchup could shake up the table in a hurry — make sure you don’t miss it.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Cruz Azul take on Tigres UANL in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Sunday, February 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.