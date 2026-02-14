Chivas vs Club America: Lineups for Liga MX derby at 2026 Clausura Matchday 6

Chivas de Guadalajara welcome Club America to Akron Stadium for a high-stakes edition of the Clasico Nacional. With both sides eyeing the upper echelon of the standings, the result of this Liga MX Matchday 6 encounter could have major implications for the remainder of the Clausura campaign.

Chivas enter the derby with a perfect record, having won all five of their opening matches. A draw tonight would keep the Rebaño at the top of the league regardless of other results, but manager Gabriel Milito will be eager to secure all three points in front of a home crowd. Beyond maintaining their winning streak, Chivas are desperate to break an eight-year drought without a home victory over their fiercest rivals.

In contrast, Club America have endured a more turbulent start to the season. Andre Jardine’s squad currently has eight points from five matches (two wins, two losses, and one draw). Las Aguilas will be hunting for a statement win to break into the top five and solidify their position in the playoff race.

Chivas projected lineup

Chivas face a significant blow ahead of the derby, as Milito will be without star midfielder Luis Romo. The Mexican international sustained a muscle injury and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of February.

Armando Gonzalez celebrates a goal for Chivas. (Getty Images)

Projected Chivas starting XI: Raul Rangel (GK); Richard Ledezma, Daniel Aguirre, Fernando Gonzalez, Jose Castillo, Bryan Gonzalez; Omar Govea, Brian Gutierrez, Efrain Alvarez, Roberto Alvarado; Armando Gonzalez.

Club America projected lineup

On the visitors’ side, Jardine is expected to hand a start to blockbuster signing Raphael Veiga, who recently arrived from Palmeiras. The primary concern for America is the status of Alejandro Zendejas, who remains a doubt due to lingering physical discomfort.

Projected Club America starting XI: Luis Malagon (GK); Kevin Alvarez, Sebastian Caceres, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja; Jonathan dos Santos, Rodrigo Dourado; Alejandro Zendejas, Raphael Veiga, Brian Rodriguez; Henry Martin.