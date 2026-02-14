Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Chivas and Club America will face each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 6 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Matchday 6 in Liga MX brings the spotlight to Mexico’s biggest rivalry as Chivas meet Club America in a must-watch showdown. Guadalajara have been flawless to start the Clausura, winning five straight to claim sole possession of first place, and a win here would further cement their status as the team to beat.

America stumbled early but enters on a two-game winning streak, reminding everyone why it’s always a title contender. Records hardly matter in this clash—when these rivals collide, pride and momentum are everything.

When will the Chivas vs Club America match be played?

Chivas play against Club America in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, February 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Telemundo and Universo.