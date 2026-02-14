Trending topics:
Chivas vs Club America LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 6

Chivas face Club America in Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 6. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Roberto Alvarado of Chivas and Israel Reyes of Club America.
© Sergio Mejia / Hector Vivas /Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado of Chivas and Israel Reyes of Club America.

Chivas Guadalajara meet Club America in Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026, with Gabriel Milito’s side entering as the form favorite but knowing this rivalry rarely follows the script. Chivas have built early momentum and now aim to prove it is real on the biggest domestic stage. Club America, however, arrive with the urgency and talent capable of flipping the narrative in ninety minutes.

Chivas return home to Estadio Akron after opening the tournament with five straight victories, a run that has pushed them to the top of the standings. Critics have questioned the level of competition, yet Guadalajara has answered every challenge with wins and goals, owning the league’s most productive attack so far. Even a defeat would keep them in first place, but a triumph in the Clásico Nacional would send a thunderous message to the rest of Liga MX.

On the other side, Club America have experienced a far more irregular path under André Jardine. A narrow victory against Monterrey last weekend lifted them into the playoff positions, but expectations remain much higher for a club used to fighting for titles. Beating Chivas away from home would not only rebalance the table — it would immediately redefine América’s Clausura campaign.

Tonight’s referees

César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos will take charge of the Clásico Nacional between Chivas Guadalajara and Club América. So far in the tournament, Ramos has already worked three matches as the main official, making this rivalry another early test as the schedule begins to take shape.

He will be joined by assistant referees Alberto Morín Méndez and Enedina Caudillo Gómez, while Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina will serve as the fourth official tonight.

Start time and how to watch

Chivas vs Club America will get underway at 10:07 PM ET (PT:7:05 PM)

Watch this Liga MX 2026 match between Chivas and Club America live in the USA on Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Telemundo and Universo.

Chivas and Club América clash in Liga MX Clausura Matchday 6

Welcome to our live blog of the Clásico Nacional!

Chivas Guadalajara face Club América at Estadio Akron with pride, history, and the top spots in the standings in play. Guadalajara arrives unbeaten and flying high, while América looks to turn its campaign around in the biggest game of the regular season.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as both sides write a new chapter in this rivalry.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
