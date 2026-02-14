Chivas vs Club America LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 6

Chivas Guadalajara meet Club America in Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026, with Gabriel Milito’s side entering as the form favorite but knowing this rivalry rarely follows the script. Chivas have built early momentum and now aim to prove it is real on the biggest domestic stage. Club America, however, arrive with the urgency and talent capable of flipping the narrative in ninety minutes.

Chivas return home to Estadio Akron after opening the tournament with five straight victories, a run that has pushed them to the top of the standings. Critics have questioned the level of competition, yet Guadalajara has answered every challenge with wins and goals, owning the league’s most productive attack so far. Even a defeat would keep them in first place, but a triumph in the Clásico Nacional would send a thunderous message to the rest of Liga MX.

On the other side, Club America have experienced a far more irregular path under André Jardine. A narrow victory against Monterrey last weekend lifted them into the playoff positions, but expectations remain much higher for a club used to fighting for titles. Beating Chivas away from home would not only rebalance the table — it would immediately redefine América’s Clausura campaign.