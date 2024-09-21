Where to watch Necaxa vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Necaxa will receive Club America for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

After a challenging start to the tournament, Club America have bounced back with two straight victories, propelling them to 12 points and into the Requalification zone. This resurgence is more in line with the expectations surrounding the defending champions, who are eager to regain their form and maintain momentum.

Las Aguilas are aware that a single misstep could drop them out of contention, making the three points crucial. Meanwhile, Necaxa, sitting just one point outside the Requalification zone with 11 points, understand the significance of this matchup. A win against America would not only lift their position but also provide a major boost against a formidable opponent.

When will the Necaxa vs Club America match be played?

Necaxa will take on Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 9 this Saturday, September 21st. The action is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Club America in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Necaxa and Club America in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for all the action on ViX, TUDN USA, Univision for complete coverage.