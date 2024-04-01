Where to watch New England Revolution vs Club America Live FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals first leg

New England Revolution and Club America will face each other for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Find out all the vital details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers across the United States.

[Watch New England Revolution vs Club America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In this matchup, two teams with contrasting fortunes in their respective domestic leagues will collide. Club America, currently one of the leaders in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, emerge as a strong contender for the local title. Furthermore, they are also among the frontrunners to advance to the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

However, their opponents, the New England Revolution, find themselves at the bottom of the MLS standings with just one point from five games. Aware of their underdog status, the Revolution must elevate their performance significantly if they hope to compete against a powerhouse as Club America.

When will the New England Revolution vs Club America match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between New England Revolution and Club America will be played this Tuesday, April 2 at 9:00 PM (ET).

New England Revolution vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch New England Revolution vs Club America

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between New England Revolution and Club America be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.