Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Tigres UANL Live FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals first leg

Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL are set to clash in a challenging encounter in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Explore all the essential details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers across the United States.

One of the most anticipated matchups in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals is expected to be a closely contested battle. Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL, both enjoying positive runs in their respective leagues, are set to collide in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Currently, Columbus Crew holds the second position in their league with 11 points, trailing the Eastern Conference leaders, Cincinnati, by just one point. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL occupies the fourth spot in their league with 24 points, trailing the leaders, America and Monterrey, by 4 points. This showdown between two formidable teams is undoubtedly poised to deliver excitement and intensity.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Tigres UANL

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.