Where to watch Nicaragua vs French Guiana live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Nicaragua take on French Guiana in the League A Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Nicaragua and French Guiana face each other in a League A clash on Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can stay updated on all the action with key details such as the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options available, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Nicaragua enter a crucial moment in the Nations League with a chance to make history. Despite a recent loss to Jamaica, they hold 4 points and still have a shot at reaching the quarterfinals, but they’ll need a win and a bit of luck—Honduras must also lose.

On the other side, French Guiana sit at the bottom with just 1 point, and their hopes of avoiding relegation are hanging by a thread. A win is the only result that can help them, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Nicaragua vs French Guiana match be played?

Nicaragua play against French Guiana in a League A Matchday 4 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Monday, October 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

French Guiana midfielder Ludovic Baal – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nicaragua vs French Guiana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Nicaragua vs French Guiana in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Nicaragua and French Guiana will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.