The selections for the 2025 Pro Bowl are in. Surprisingly, Tua Tagovailoa‘s teammate was snubbed by the NFL in favor of Travis Kelce, prompting a subtle yet pointed reaction on social media.

The 2024 NFL season is nearing its conclusion. With the final week of regular-season games approaching, the league is gearing up for the postseason, including the highly anticipated Pro Bowl.

In recent years, the Pro Bowl has undergone significant changes to make it more engaging for fans. The NFL has now unveiled the complete rosters for both the AFC and NFC, with several surprising omissions that have left players and fans stunned.

Tua Tagovailoa’s teammate react after being snubbed in 2025 Pro Bowl selections

As the 2024 regular season wraps up, the NFL is preparing for its marquee events, including the Super Bowl and the Pro Bowl. While the Pro Bowl aims to celebrate the league’s top performers, its roster decisions often stir controversy.

Over the years, the NFL has revamped the Pro Bowl format to make it less competitive and more entertaining, emphasizing player enjoyment. Despite these efforts, the roster selections remain a contentious topic, and this year’s choices have sparked outrage once again.

Jonnu Smith, the Miami Dolphins’ tight end, has delivered an exceptional 2024 campaign. Entering Week 18, he has accumulated 828 receiving yards (10.5 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns. However, despite his stellar stats, he was left off the Pro Bowl roster.

While Brock Bowers of the Raiders earned a well-deserved starting spot, the choice for the backup tight end has raised eyebrows. Travis Kelce, who has not performed as well statistically as Smith this season, was selected instead, leaving many puzzled.

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) runs off of the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On X (formerly Twitter), Jonnu Smith reacted to the snub with a simple raised-eyebrow emoji, widely interpreted as a subtle jab at the NFL for favoring the Chiefs‘ tight end over him.

Why did the NFL overlook Jonnu Smith for the 2025 Pro Bowl?

Smith joined the Dolphins this season and made an immediate impact on their offense. The 29-year-old has been a reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa, contributing significantly to Miami’s success.

While Brock Bowers’ inclusion was indisputable, the decision to select Kelce as the backup sparked criticism. Many believe Kelce’s popularity and social media influence played a role in his selection over Smith, despite the latter’s superior numbers this year.

