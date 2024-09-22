Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

North Korea face Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup final. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

[Watch North Korea vs Japan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Japan and North Korea are set to clash in a high-stakes final, with both teams proving to be the tournament’s elite. Throughout their journey, neither squad needed penalties to secure victory, showcasing their dominance from start to finish. Now, only one will emerge as the champion in what promises to be an intense battle.

North Korea enter the final riding high after knocking out tournament powerhouses Brazil and the United States. Meanwhile, Japan has overcome formidable opponents like Spain, the Netherlands, and Nigeria. With both teams boasting impressive runs, this showdown is poised to be unpredictable, with anything possible on the pitch.

When will the North Korea vs Japan match be played?

North Korea take on Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final this Sunday, September 22nd, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM (ET).

Un-Yong Chae of North Korea celebrates her goal – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

North Korea vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch North Korea vs Japan in the USA

This game between North Korea and Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, Fox Sports, UNIVERSO.