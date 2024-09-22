Trending topics:
Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

North Korea face Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup final. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Manaka Matsukubo of Japan celebrates her goal
By Leonardo Herrera

North Korea are set to take on Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final, and fans in the USA won’t want to miss a minute of the action. Kickoff times, TV broadcast information, and streaming options are available, making it easy for viewers across the country to tune in for this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch North Korea vs Japan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Japan and North Korea are set to clash in a high-stakes final, with both teams proving to be the tournament’s elite. Throughout their journey, neither squad needed penalties to secure victory, showcasing their dominance from start to finish. Now, only one will emerge as the champion in what promises to be an intense battle.

North Korea enter the final riding high after knocking out tournament powerhouses Brazil and the United States. Meanwhile, Japan has overcome formidable opponents like Spain, the Netherlands, and Nigeria. With both teams boasting impressive runs, this showdown is poised to be unpredictable, with anything possible on the pitch.

When will the North Korea vs Japan match be played?

North Korea take on Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final this Sunday, September 22nd, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM (ET).

Un-Yong Chae of North Korea celebrates her goal – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

North Korea vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch North Korea vs Japan in the USA

This game between North Korea and Japan in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, Fox Sports, UNIVERSO.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

